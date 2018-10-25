4 Montgomery Teens Arrested in Crime Spree

by Danielle Wallace

1/5 Jasper Wright

2/5 L’Derrick Purnell

3/5 Shartavius Walker

4/5 LaCorey Fuller

5/5 IMG_1336









A string of violent crimes comes to an end with the arrest of 4 Montgomery teens.

Police say 19-year-old LaCorey Fuller, 18-year-old Shar’Tavius Walker, 18-year-old L’Derric Purnell and 17-year-old Jasper Wright are all charged as adults.

“It is our belief that had they not been caught due to the hard work of these folks that their violence would have continued to increase,” says Capt. Scott Tatum.

The crimes include theft, kiidnapping, robbery, rape, sex abuse and sodomy starting on September 27th and ending on October 14th. Officers say a kidnapping at Gateway Park on September 28th that we were the first to tell you about was also part of the crime spree. One of the crimes, involving a theft, happened in Kem Parker’s neighborhood near South Court Street.

“It’s ridiculous I mean-finish high school get a job and strive for better in life you know. You can’t just take from people all your life,” says Parker.

Authorities do not know the motives for the crimes. But say, it is not linked to gang activity. Montgomery Mayor Todd strange says the arrests were made with the help of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and tips from community.

“Not only were they calling, they were stopping our patrol officers on the street with information and significant information about what they knew and where people might be,” says Strange.

Authorities say the teens will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“Everyone in the city of Montgomery deserves to live in peace. They deserve to live free of the type of violence that these teenagers wreaked on the city of Montgomery,” says Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

The teens are allegedly responsible for a total of 31 felonies, involving eight victims. Their bonds total to nearly $1.6 million.

“Individuals like this deserve to go prison when the judges sentence them to prison for a lengthy period of time- they deserve to stay there and not be there six months, a year, and then be released back to release havoc on our city,” says Bailey.

The suspects are currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities tell us that they are still investigating to figure out if the teens are linked to other crimes.

If you have any information that could help police with the ongoing investigation. contact the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.