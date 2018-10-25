Attorneys Ask DA to Probe Campaign Donations to AG Steve Marshall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery lawyers are asking the local district attorney to review $735,000 in contributions Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall received from a national Republican group as a possible campaign finance violation.

Jullian McPhillips, who has spoken as a campaign surrogate for Marshall’s opponent, Joe Siegelman, and conservative attorney Melissa Isaak, sent the letter Thursday to the district attorney.

They contend Marshall violated campaign finance law by accepting “illegal” donations since the group connected to the Republican Attorneys General Association had accepted money from other PACs. Alabama bans transfers between political action committees.

Marshall’s campaign called the letter a “political stunt.”

Siegelman has repeatedly criticized Marshall over the donations as he seeks to unseat the Republican incumbent.

