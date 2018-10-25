Cloudy & Wet Through Friday

by Shane Butler

Our cloudy and wet weather pattern will linger into Friday but it’s looking much brighter over the upcoming weekend. For now, it’s occasional showers passing through here. A disturbance moving along gulf coast states will lift northward overnight into Friday. This system is responsible for our unsettled weather but once its to our north and east, conditions will improve over us. Northerly winds will kick in and start drying things out Saturday. Some sunshine will be possible but temps may still be a little slow to warm. It’s all sunshine and much warmer temps for Sunday. We could be flirting with 80 degrees in a few spots Sunday afternoon. It’s a brief warm up as another surge of cooler air moves in Monday. Clear and dry conditions will be ideal for a chilly start to your Tuesday. Temps will start out in the low to mid 40s but recover nicely into the 70s. By Wednesday afternoon, we’re closing in on 80 degree warmth once again. It doesn’t last long as a cold front moves into the area Thursday. This system will bring in a round of showers and possibly t-storms Thursday afternoon. We cool down again on the backside of the frontal passage Thursday night.