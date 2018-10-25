Long-time Police Officer Wraps Up Career in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One of Selma’s Finest is calling it quits after more than 37 years of service on the police force.

Sgt. Roy Nix has been protecting and serving the people of Selma — since 1981.

He’s logged thousands of miles as part of the Selma Police Department traffic division.

His entire law enforcement career has spanned 45 years.

“Its been good. I tell everybody the ol’ cowboy is hanging up his spurs. Time to hit the dusty trail,” said Nix.

“I feel sad and I feel relieved.

Nix says his last day on the job is October 29th.

He celebrates his 66th birthday a day later.