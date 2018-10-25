Man Found Guilty of 2012 Murder of 9-Year-Old Twins and Babysitter

Deandra Lee has been found guilty of killing 9-year-old twins, Jordan and Taylor Dejerinett, and their 73-year-old babysitter Jack Girdner. The murders occurred in 2012.

The victims bodies were found in a Lowndes County field, along Highway 21.

According to Lowdnes County District Attorney, Bradfield Shealy, Lee was found guilty of multiple charges. Those charges include:

3 counts of Capital Murder Robbery Capital murder of Two or more persons 2 counts of Capital Murder: under 14-years-old

There has been no date set for sentencing.