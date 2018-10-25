MPD Officer Placed on Leave; Charged with Enticing a Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty after being accused of enticing a 15-year-old female.

Steve Rodgers, 22, is charged with one count of enticing a child to enter a house for immoral purposes; a Class C felony.

The alleged incident happened the evening of October 24 while Rodgers was responding to a report of an unknown disturbance involving teenagers in a residential neighborhood.

Rodgers is being held in the Montgomery County Jail under a $5000 bond.