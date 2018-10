SuperHero 5k

by Chris Searcy

Show us your Superhero side in the 2nd annual Superhero 5k and 1 mile fun run with proceeds benefiting Child Protect, on Saturday, November 3, 2018!

Come dressed as your favorite Superhero to this family friendly event and the race will begin and end at the Riverwalk amphitheater with an after party for everyone to enjoy.

Register now for the early registration price.