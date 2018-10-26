$17.7 million in Community Block Grants Awarded

by Ellis Eskew

Representatives from communities across Alabama came together Friday grateful for the opportunity to help their communities in practical ways. Fifty-five communities received block grants from ADECA totaling more than $17 million.

“These grants will provide tangible resources and make a tangible difference in your communities. And these grants will further strengthen our great state in the areas of infrastructure, economy, and workforce,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.

Montgomery County received 350 thousand dollars to improve housing in Eastwood Villa, which is a project they have been working on for years.

“First, it will address the health and safety needs in the homes and them proceed with whatever grant money to do the remaining things, even cosmetic, paint, whatever,” said Florence Cauthen, Deputy Administrator for the Montgomery County Commission.

The City of Selma also received 450 thousand dollars to help ease the drainage system.

“Well, it’s really critical because basically what we have is an aging infrastructure that is over 200 years old. And we are basically putting this sewer implementation in place to correct certain areas of the city,” said Henry Thompson, Planning and Development Director for Selma.

Communities throughout the state received the grants and they are grateful for the impact it will have for years to come.

“Oh, this is a wonderful thing for the commission. Our commissioners are so happy to be able to help our residents improve their living conditions.”

Other local communities receiving grants include Camden, Andalusia, Tuskegee, and Butler County.