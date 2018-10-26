Cool With Some Clouds Saturday; Very Nice Sunday Ahead

by Matt Breland

The rain is all but gone, but the clouds are hanging tough. They won’t be going anywhere tonight, but that will keep temperatures from falling too far. For Friday night football games this evening, temperatures should settle in the mid to upper 50s. There could be a brief light shower, but rain gear won’t be needed tonight. Lows settled in the low 50s overnight.

Expect a mostly cloudy start to Saturday. The clouds should gradually clear during the afternoon, with some sunshine returning before sunset. It will be cool through the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night should be mostly clear but chilly with lows back in the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon looks just about picture perfect. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s with sunshine from start to finish.

Halloween week starts off dry. Monday and Tuesday should be fine days with plenty of sun and highs in the low 80s. Unfortunately, rain could be back on Halloween. Trick-or-treaters may need to plan on having rain gear, but we’ll continue to update the forecast. We may also see that next chance for rain sticking around through the remainder of the week. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s are possible next Friday and Saturday.