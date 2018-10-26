Arrest Made in Pipe Bomb Mailings

by Jeff Sanders

Law enforcement officers were seen on television Friday examining a white van, its windows covered with an assortment of stickers, in the city of Plantation, Florida.

The stickers included images of American flags, and what appeared to be logos of the Republican National Committee and CNN, though the writing surrounding those images was unclear.

Officials covered the vehicle with a blue tarp before removing it from the Florida neighborhood where it was found.

Law enforcement officials have not said whether the van in question was connected to the person taken into custody in Florida in connection with the mail bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

10/26/2018 11:20:13 AM (GMT -5:00)