Montgomery County Tax Notice Error

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery Revenue officials say a Tennessee Company that handles property tax billing for Montgomery County made an error in this year’s tax calculation.

They say the Diversified Services company neglected to count a $10 storm water fees when they totaled 25,000 properties property tax bills, and had to reprint and re-mail the notices to those property owners. Revenue officials say the individual components that make up the property taxes were correct, but the total failed to include the storm water fee in the affected bills.

The Tennessee company paid for the reprinting and re-mailing.

An official with the firm would not say how much the error cost them, but he told Alabama News Network it was “substantial”.