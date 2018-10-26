Polio-Like Disease Raises Concerns

by Danielle Wallace

Over 60 confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis – a rare but serious condition has popped up in 22 states. In Alabama, there are no confirmed cases. However, officials say 4 cases are under investigation.

“It’s worrisome that there are cases around that it may be a virus and that it may be contagious. it’s something that we want to keep an eye out for,” says Dr. Dixie Kidd of American Family Care in Montgomery.

The polio-like disease disease effects the nervous system. The Centers for Disease Control reports that most patients are children. Dr. Dixie Kidd says, while it is not known what causes AFM, she recommends keeping children’s vaccines up to date.

“Definitely get your polio vaccines with it being the school year-kids are swapping drinks and food and not washing their hands-just really encourage your children not share food or drinks with anybody,” says Kidd.

While there is no way to prevent it, Elena Carter says she takes every precaution with her baby.

“I actually wash his little hands like four times a day you know and i use some hand sanitizer because you don’t know what’s going everywhere especially when you go to a park or public places,” says Carter.

“Make sure that they’re always clean you know in the environment they’re hanging in as far as school and even the playgrounds in the community,” says Rasean Fountain, also a parent.

Parents and doctors say while it the condition is a mystery, they are doing what they can to protect their children.

“I don’t think it’s something that we need to be terrified about but we need to keep our eyes open and looking for it,” says Kidd.

To learn more about Acute Flaccid Myelitis from the CDC click here.