Rain Ending, Clouds Linger

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Rain will end across Alabama this morning, but clouds linger through the day, and temperatures remain below average; highs today will be in the low to mid 60s for most communities.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Tomorrow, an upper trough will bring cloudy periods to the state, and the high will be in the upper 60s. Sunday should be a brighter and warmer day with a mainly sunny sky; temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the weather will be dry and cool… the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s for the games.

For Saturday’s Magic City Classic in Birmingham (Alabama State vs Alabama A&M at Legion Field; 2:30p CT kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy, and a few isolated showers are possible during the game. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff, but they will fall into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama and Auburn have a bye week.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry; with ample sunshine we expect high near 70° Monday, and upper 70s Tuesday. Lows will be down in the 40s. Wednesday will be dry during the day, but the latest global models are faster with the next cold front, suggesting a chance of showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning…hopefully after the trick-or-treaters have wrapped up their fun. Highs look to reach 80° these two days.

TROPICS: A tropical depression is forming in the Central Atlantic; it is expected to become Tropical Storm Oscar in coming days. It will drift westward, but then will be carried out to sea by an upper trough over the eastern U.S… it is no threat to North America. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan