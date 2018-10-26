Selma Food Pantry Holds Annual Stock the Shelves Fund Raiser

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A faith-based non-profit in Selma holds its annual community-wide food drive and fund raiser — to try and Stock-the-Shelves for the holidays.

The Stock the Shelves Fund Raiser is the one and only fundraiser of the year — for the Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry.

The food pantry distributes food to more than a thousand families each month — and officials at the charity say the need continues to grow.

“Just in the first 10 months of 2018 we have served over 100 new clients that have never been down here before,” said Nancy Bennett.

Bennett says the food pantry hands out about a ton of food to needy people every week.