Lions Club Chili Cookoff
2018 Winners!
Best overall
Amateur 1 – child protect, 2 – united good & fuel
Restaurant 1 – central, 2 – Biscuits (wild game)
Best meat
Amateur 1 – united food & fuel, 2 – Alabama news network
Restaurant 1 – Biscuits, 2 – Whitfield foods
Best poultry
Amateur 1 – great bowls of fire, 2 – turkeys for triumph
Restaurant 1 – capital city culinary divas (capital city club)
Best wild game
Amateur 1 – the spicy bulls (Merrill lynch), 2 – Dixie electric cooperative
Restaurant 1 – central, 2 – Biscuits
Best vegetarian
Amateur 1 – child protect, 2 – Vaughn forest church
Restaurant 1 – itta bena, 2 – that’s my dog
People’s choice 1 – Dixie electric cooperative, 2 – Jackson Thornton
Best booth – child protect