Warming Up…

by Matt Breland

More Fall-like weather for the remainder of this afternoon. We will see clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and winds stay out of the west around 5 mph. We will see another round of sunshine for the next 3 days. Expect sunny conditions with some warmer afternoons, our afternoon highs for Sunday-Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and possibly even the lower 80s for some folks to the south but we still stay dry for those days. However, after Halloween rain chances increase and we will see another cool down as we get closer to the weekend!