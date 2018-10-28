Allow a Gentle White House Exit for Jeff Sessions?

by Tim Lennox

WASHINGTON (AP) – Some allies of Jeff Sessions say they want the White House to allow for a graceful exit for an attorney general they believe has carried out the administration’s agenda even while enduring the president’s fury.

It seems unlikely that efforts to soften an eventual firing would find sympathy in the White House, where President Donald Trump’s rage over Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation remains unabated.

But some supporters say they hope that if and when Sessions is replaced after the Nov. 6 midterms, his record will be recognized and not overwhelmed by Trump’s attacks, or that the administration will at least enable a smooth transition.

A scenario advocated by at least one close supporter would allow Sessions to remain in place until January and be permitted to resign then.

10/28/2018 3:51:21 PM (GMT -5:00)