Arts and Crafts Show Highlights Hand-Made Items Around Southeast

by Justin Walker

Dozens of vendors, creators, and designers came to Prattville for the annual Spinners Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts show this weekend.

When asked about their products, many of the vendors said their craftsmanship is one-of-a-kind.

The Prattville Spinner’s Club allows only certain craftsmen and women to display.

“Everything is homemade, all the crafts have to be homemade,” Spinners Club President Marty Davis said. ” We do not accept commercially-produced items.”

There were dozens of kinds of hand-made items on display for potential buyers. From woodwork and birdhouses to quilts and wreaths, event-goers had a lot to choose from.

“We do scroll work. We do lathe work, and just any kind of ornamental craft,” Kevin Andrews said.

Silvano Wueschner and his wife Rasika grow an assortment of plants.

“We sell homegrown stuff. We process the tea, and we process the cinnamon,” Wueschner said.

Andrews has been making things out of wood for about 15 years. He says craft shows give the public a chance to see handmade items that aren’t created using modern technology.

“The public gets to see that there’s still stuff done by craftsmen. Craftmanship is still alive and that you don’t have to have it made with a computer,” Andrews said.

Lee Wilson and his wife began making their own soap from goats milk. They decided to offer it for sale because of the abundance of supply.

“The soap you buy in stores is sorta of detergeted. It really dries out people’s skin. So we started making this for me and then we noticed we had 500 bars because she was addicted to making it,”

Many of those at the event say their items are unique, unlike the mass-produced items found in department stores.

“When you get something that’s homemade, there’s always a little bit of a flaw in them and it gives more of a character for it that way, and i think its more precious for it that way,” designer Delores Bean said.