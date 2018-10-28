Brief Warm Up On The Way

by Matt Breland

We will see warmer temperatures for the next few days until Thursday evening. Afternoon highs will hover around the low 80s but we will see plenty of sunshine and clear skies to accompany the heat. Halloween afternoon could see a few brief isolated showers but by the evening time we will see more calm and quiet conditions with temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain showers will be likely for Thursday and Friday and we will also see a return of those cooler temperatures, highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 40s so Fall-like weather will be back by this weekend!