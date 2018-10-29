Mainly Dry Through Halloween

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another sunny and warm start across central and south Alabama. High temperatures today head for the mid to upper 70s. The sky stays clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday should be a dry day, but at least a few clouds will return to the sky. High temperatures top out near 80°. Tuesday night should be be mild with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Halloween should be a mainly dry day. A few showers are possible ahead of our next approaching storm system. Clouds increase during the day, but winds out of the south to southeast should allow for temperatures to warm into the 80s. It should be very warm for trick-or-treaters Halloween night, with temperatures in the 70s during the evening.

Most of the rain holds off until Thursday this week. A line of rain and storms sweeps through the state during the day. Right now, severe weather is not expected, but that could change. We’ll bring you more details as the forecast becomes more clear. Cooler air returns to close the workweek, with a clearing sky Friday. High temperatures top out in the 60s. Sunshine returns in full Saturday with highs in the 60s. Don’t forget to set those clocks back one hour this weekend! The time change is at 1:00 AM Sunday morning.