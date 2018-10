MPD: Toddler Dies From Gunshot Wound

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a toddler’s death.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 3700 block of South Court Street.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

MPD is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

