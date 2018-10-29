Nice Days Before Storms Arrive Midweek

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Sunny and dry days expected and overall two very nice fall days. Expect cool mornings with 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s Monday and closer to 80° Tuesday. Enjoy these days, because several cold fronts later this week will bring stormy then colder weather.

HALLOWEEN: Wednesday will be a very warm day with highs in the lower 80s, but clouds will be on the increase through the day ahead of our next storm system. A trough will be digging south and will cause a cold front to head our way, as well as cause a low pressure to develop to our southwest. It looks like we introduce the chance for scattered showers into the forecast for some trick-or-treaters, but the bulk of the rain and storms will hold off until late Wednesday night into Thursday. The track of the low and with enough surface instability, we may have to deal with some strong storms, so we are going to be watching this system carefully the next few days.

THURSDAY: We start the day off wet, but we should see the rain end from west to east through the day, but we should stay mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday night will be a chilly lower 50s returning to Alabama.

FRIDAY: We are forecasting a mainly sunny day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Friday night, another cold front will dive south within the trough and this could squeeze out a few showers, but with limited moisture showers if any, will not amount to much. This front will will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air into Alabama.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: As the trough digs down, the cooler air arrives behind the front and next weekend looks to feature below average temps. Both Saturday and Sunday look mainly sunny, but afternoon highs will have a hard time climbing out of the 60s. Lows will be down into the 40s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Subtropical Storm Oscar continues to meander about in the Central Atlantic and is no threat to land. The rest of the basin is quiet with no development expected through the week ahead.

Have a great day!

Ryan