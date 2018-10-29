Nice & Warm For Now

by Shane Butler

A nice and dry weather pattern will continue across the area through Wednesday. We expect lots of sunshine along with temps warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. HALLOWEEN is looking partly cloudy and warm with temps in the 70s during trick or treating hours. Our mild weather pattern will be giving way to a frontal system on Thursday. We expect a round of showers and t-storms to accompany the front. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. Rainfall potential will range between .75 to 1.25 throughout the area. The rain departs and our weather will be trending cooler and drier over the upcoming weekend. Mornings start out in the low to mid 40s but temps recover nicely into the lower 70s by late afternoon. A reminder to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. It’s always nice to get that hour we lost in the spring back!