A Warm Halloween Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Some delightful fall weather conditions remaining over our area through midweek. We expect temps to soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s and most spots remaining dry Wednesday. A cold front will be pushing into the region on Thursday. This system will kick of a line of storms and some could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be straight line damaging winds and a few embedded tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk for severe storms. That’s a two out of five on the storm index. The last of the storms will depart Thursday evening and we start drying out and cooling down a bit Friday. Morning temps will drop into the 40s over the upcoming weekend. There will be lots of sunshine so temps recover nicely into the 70s for afternoon highs. A remainder that we turn our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. It’s time to get that hour back we lost back in the spring.