A Warm Halloween Ahead !
Some delightful fall weather conditions remaining over our area through midweek. We expect temps to soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s and most spots remaining dry Wednesday. A cold front will be pushing into the region on Thursday. This system will kick of a line of storms and some could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be straight line damaging winds and a few embedded tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk for severe storms. That’s a two out of five on the storm index. The last of the storms will depart Thursday evening and we start drying out and cooling down a bit Friday. Morning temps will drop into the 40s over the upcoming weekend. There will be lots of sunshine so temps recover nicely into the 70s for afternoon highs. A remainder that we turn our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. It’s time to get that hour back we lost back in the spring.