Authorities Investigate Shooting and Fire at Dallas Co. Club
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A Dallas County man is shot and killed — and the night club where it happened — is burned to the ground.
Capt. Mike Granthum says Christopher Powell of Dallas County was shot and killed by security guards at Marion Junction Bar and Grill — early Saturday morning.
He says Powell had allegedly pulled out a gun and was attempting to shoot — when he was shot.
Granthum says the very next day — the club caught fire and burned to the ground.
“We don’t think it was by coincidence or by an accident that that burned,” said Granthum.
“I mean, it would be a mighty big coincidence if that happened.”
Anyone with information about the fire — or the shooting — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.