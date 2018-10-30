Authorities Investigate Shooting and Fire at Dallas Co. Club

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County man is shot and killed — and the night club where it happened — is burned to the ground.

Capt. Mike Granthum says Christopher Powell of Dallas County was shot and killed by security guards at Marion Junction Bar and Grill — early Saturday morning.

He says Powell had allegedly pulled out a gun and was attempting to shoot — when he was shot.

Granthum says the very next day — the club caught fire and burned to the ground.

“We don’t think it was by coincidence or by an accident that that burned,” said Granthum.

“I mean, it would be a mighty big coincidence if that happened.”

Anyone with information about the fire — or the shooting — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.