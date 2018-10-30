Fairly Nice Halloween; Strong Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s another very nice day across central and south Alabama. Plenty of sun fills the sky, and temperatures are on their way to around 80° this afternoon. Expect a mainly clear sky tonight, with mild low temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds increase a bit towards Halloween morning. During the day, some passing isolated showers are possible but most locations stay dry. It will be a very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. The evening looks very warm and still mainly dry save for a brief passing shower. Temperatures should still be in the 70s.

Rain and storms are likely on Thursday with an approaching cold front. A line of storms is expected to move west to east through the state. Some storms could be strong to severe, and right now the southern half of Alabama is under a slight risk for severe weather. The main hazard with stronger storms will be strong straight line winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. This could be an all-day event, with storms arriving in the west by the late morning to early afternoon, and exiting east Alabama during the evening.

Some lingering showers are possible early Friday before drier air settles in behind the cold front. Afternoon highs only warm into the upper 60s. Friday night looks chilly with lows back in the mid 40s. Expect plenty of sun Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday top out in the 60s, with low 70s on Sunday. Another chance for rain returns by Tuesday of next week.