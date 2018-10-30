Hundreds show up at local Memorial Service for Synagogue Shooting Victims

by Ellis Eskew

It was an overflow crowd with standing room only as the Montgomery community came together at the Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue Tuesday.

Speakers from different faiths and denominations gave words of hope.

“United we stand and divided we fall. Its known. Shoulder to shoulder. When one falters we are there to help them back up,” said a Muslim community representative.

They took a stand against hate and violence. They lit candles in remembrance of the lives of those lost in the Pittsburgh tragedy.

“Love is undefeated we will move forward that their lives should not be in vane,” said one speaker.

And there was a message from the chief of police.

“My pledge, and request to faith community to provide that shield of protection and provide the blessing for each and everyone of us each and every day,” said Chief Ernest Finley.

It was a night for all walks of life to come together.

“When there is a sorrow, we come together as a family because that what it takes. Everybody just giving each other a hand especially at a time like this,” said Jack Galassini, a member of the Catholic community.

Organizers say they feel the love from the Capital City and beyond.

“We got an enormous of amount of calls to our federation and people who couldn’t come saying they were standing with us. Just blessed to be a part of a community so caring and so loving,” said Tzlil Mcdonald, Exec. director for the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.

