Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off in Montgomery

by Justin Walker

The Red Kettle Campaign is a way to help the less fortunate during the holiday season. On Tuesday, the first donations were made in what the Salvation Army is hoping will be another successful year in helping the less fortunate.

“At some point in time in life, we all have a point where we’re in need,” Salvation Army Corp Officer Lieutenant Bryan Farrington said.

Those needs are what the Salvation Army hopes to fill, from feeding the hungry to giving present to children during Christmas.

“When people give to our Red Kettle Campaign, it helps fund meals, it helps provide housing, it helps provide clothing, bill assistance. It’s what we use to help feed those in our community,” Salvation Army Corp Officer Lieutenant Tonya Farrington said.

Local business owners were among the first to drop off the first checks into the kettle. Some say they were fortunate enough to donate.

“If you’re down and out, you need a Salvation Army. Doesn’t ask questions. Will give you shelter, feed you, encourage you, and to get you on your feet,” George Goodwyn, former owner of Goodwyn Mills and Cawood said.

“Well, I think it always makes you feel good when you help people. Its what God calls us to do is to help people. And when you help people, it does give you some satisfaction,” WCOV Fox 20 president David Woods said.

And with those donations helping those in the local community, Farrington hopes those donations will make an impact in Montgomery.

“Every extra penny goes toward another life, and we just want to be the best stewards of what we get so that we can have the most impact on people’s lives in the community”

The Salvation Army says their fundraising goal for the montgomery area this year…. Three hundred and fifty thousand dollars….

This years Red Kettle Campaign will run through December 24th.

The Salvation Army is needing volunteers. If you or your organization is interested in helping the Red Kettle Campaign ring bells this holiday season, you can find out by clicking here.