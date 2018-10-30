Steve Marshall and Joe Siegelman Vie for Attorney General Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama voters will choose between Republican incumbent Steve Marshall and Democratic challenger Joe Siegelman in the race for attorney general.

Marshall is seeking the office after being appointed last year.

Marshall said his record includes emphasizing public safety, legislation to expedite death penalty appeals and a lawsuit against the federal government to exclude illegal immigrants from U.S. Census counts.

Marshall described this year as the “hardest of my life” because of the June suicide of his wife.

Siegelman says the office should be about “people, not politics.”

He says the state was too slow to react to the opioid crisis. Siegelman has also criticized Marshall over $730,000 in contributions from a national GOP group he contends violate state law.

Siegelman is the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)