With Halloween just one day away, one local mom wants people to remember that not all kids can have candy.

Ashley Mobley speaks from experience as her 4-year-old daughter Avery has severe food allergies.  She has a life-threatening peanut allergy and she’s allergic to wheat.  Mobley is encouraging everyone to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project.  A teal pumpkin means you’ll be handing out non-food treats Halloween night.

“I’m hoping that one day I don’t have to keep talking about it, they’re just going to know, it’s just going to be common place,” explained Mobley.

For more information on the Teal Pumpkin Project click here.

