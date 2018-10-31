A Warm Halloween Evening; Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine fills the central and south Alabama sky late this morning, and it looks like we’ll stay mostly sunny through the day. A stray shower is possible across west Alabama, but there shouldn’t be anything to disturb Trick-or-treating. Temperatures warm into the low 80s this afternoon, and remain in the 70s during this evening.

Clouds increase tonight, but we should stay dry through early Thursday morning. A line of storms, some strong to severe, enter west Alabama Thursday morning. The overall severe weather threat is low, but stronger storms could be capable of producing winds over 60 mph. There is also a threat for a few tornadoes. That threat should stay along and south of the Highway 80/I-85 corridor. The line of storms marches east of I-65 by the afternoon. The storms should exit east Alabama by the evening.

A cold front sweeps through the state Thursday night or Friday morning. A few showers are possible Friday morning as the front comes through, with drier air moving in by the afternoon. Friday afternoon will be cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. The sky clears Friday night, with lows falling into the mid 40s. Saturday will be a cool and mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s. Sunday should be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain returns early next week with our next approaching storm system. Rain is possible Monday through Wednesday, with the greatest chance on Tuesday. Highs temperatures should reach the 70s Monday and Tuesday, but trend cooler into the 60s Wednesday.