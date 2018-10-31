Election Outlook for Tuesday

by Ellis Eskew

As the nation remains divided along party lines, it’s a battle that will play out in voting booths across the country.

“In midterm elections, this has never failed in almost one hundred years, the party that has the presidency, their party loses seats in midterm elections. So historically the Republicans are destined to lose some seats but whether they lose enough to lose control of their majority in the House, that’s the big issue,” said political analyst Steve Flowers.

However, Steve Flowers says Republicans are energized.

“Polling about two weeks ago indicated the Kavanaugh hearings had a positive effect for Republicans in Alabama. The Republicans were alienated by the Democrat theatrics in the Kavanaugh hearing, so if that sustains itself, it keeps Republicans in office,” said Flowers.

Flowers says he doesn’t expect to see the Senate change much.

Here, in Alabama, historically the Congressional seats belong to six Republicans and one Democrat.

And he doesn’t see that changing either.

But he does say there may be some viable competition in some races.

“I think Tabitha Isner, the Democrat candidate in the 2nd District has run a very good campaign and she has got a lot of national funding, so she was able to buy television ads and they are very good ads…. Anybody who has met her likes her. So I think that might be a surprise Tuesday night. I’m not saying she beats Martha Roby, but I think she will get a large number of votes.”

Of course, it all boils down to who makes it to the polls on Tuesday.