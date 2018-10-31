State Auditor’s Race Rematch from 2014

The race for Alabama state auditor is a rematch from 2014.

Republican Auditor Jim Zeigler faces a challenge from Democratic nominee Miranda Joseph in the Nov. 6 election.

The primary duty of the office to inventory and keep up with state property.

Zeigler says he has also tried to be a “watchman” against state corruption. He filed an ethics complaint against then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

Joseph says her work as a certified auditor for a financial institution makes her the most qualified for the position. She says she wants to audit and audit correctly.

