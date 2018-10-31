Stolen Pick Up Truck Used to Crash into Stores in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Dallas County are searching for the person responsible for ramming two convenience stores with a stolen pick up truck causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Surveillance video shows a white pick up truck as it rams into the side of Richard’s Cougar Oil convenience store in Sardis early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video at Doc’s Grocery on Highway 14 in Burnsville — catches the same truck crash through the front door of that store 30 minutes later.

Investigators say the stolen truck was later found abandoned on the Selma bypass near the flea market.

“The truck is estimated to be there between 3 and 5 am,” said Deputy John Strickland.

“And if anybody has any information or saw anything in that time frame please call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.”

The number is (334) 874-2530.