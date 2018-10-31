Stormy Thursday Ahead

by Shane Butler

We don’t see any weather issues for trick or treating this evening. Temps will remain mild and the rain holds off for our area. Thursday will be a much different story. A cold front advances southward into the deep south through the day. Showers and t-storms develop ahead and along the frontal boundary. The storms begin in our western most counties around sunrise and push eastward through the late morning into the early afternoon hours. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe. The main threat will be straight line damaging winds up to 60 mph. We can’t rule out a few brief tornadoes with this storm event as well. As the system moves through it will be dropping some heavy rain. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The strong to severe storms will depart eastward into Georgia during the late afternoon hours. Clouds and some rain activity could linger into Friday but we’re expecting sunshine along with chilly morning temps over the weekend. Low to mid 40s will be likely both Saturday and Sunday. Ample sunshine will allow temps to reach the lower 70s by late afternoon.