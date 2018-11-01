Colleges Offering Free Admissions Applications This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama College Application Week 2018 – October 29 through November 2. Thousands of Alabama students are taking the next step in their promising futures this week. They are applying to top colleges and universities nationwide during

Alabama College Application Week was started six years ago to increase the overall number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education. This year’s event will focus on increasing the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

“Students need every opportunity to reach their full potential – earning a college degree after high school graduation is a very rewarding way to accomplish this goal,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Willietta Conner.

During this celebration, many schools statewide will be hosting local college application fairs. Students will attend these events during the school day, and work-on and submit their final applications to colleges across the country.

Last year, 310 Alabama high schools participated in this exciting event, with an estimated 52,000 students applying to colleges nationwide. Also, approximately 117 schools had 100 percent Senior Class participation (all seniors applied to at-least one postsecondary institution).

Several colleges have waived application fees for this year’s event. The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC Week, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:

· Alabama A&M University

· Alabama State University

· Alcorn State University

· Auburn University at Montgomery

· Belhaven University

· Belmont Abbey College

· Berea College

· Berry College

· Claflin University

· Cumberland University

· Delta State University

· Eastern Kentucky University

· Edward Waters College

· Fisk University

· Fort Valley Military College

· Fortis College – Alabama

· George Washington University

· Georgia Southwestern

· Huntingdon College

· Jackson State University

· Jacksonville State University

· Judson College

· Keiser University

· Lee University – Tennessee

· Life University

· Lipscomb University

· Marion Military Institute

· Mercer University

· Miles College

· Mississippi State University

· Selma University

· Stillman College

· Talladega College

· The University of Alabama – Tuscaloosa

· The University of West Alabama

· Troy University

· Tuskegee University

· Union University

· University of Dayton

· University of Mobile

· University of Montevallo

· University of the South – Sewanee

· Wofford College

· Young Harris College

Alabama College Application Week and the Cash for College FAFSA initiative (Alabama Possible) have been combined into a single campaign to help more K-12 students apply to college early, and complete their FAFSA applications.

Alabama schools are creating a strong “college-going culture,” and are promoting the real benefits of college preparation, career readiness, and community service. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates nearly 90 percent of America’s future careers will require employees to have postsecondary experience – an associate degree, bachelors, or more.

Cash for College website: Students and parents can also get information about college scholarships, FASFA tips, and much more at the Alabama Possible-website: http://alabamapossible.org/ programs/cash-for-college/