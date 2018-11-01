Marion Non-Profit to Turn Old Perry Co. Jail into Museum

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group in Marion is awarded a $500,000 dollar federal grant to turn the old Perry County Jail — into a voting rights museum.

Beyond 50 Years — a community non-profit group in Marion — is overseeing the project.

The first-phase of the jail project will mainly focus on restoring the first floor.

Officials say they expect the project to get started within the next few weeks.

“Our vision is to restore the jail and rehab it,” said project supervisor Billie Jean Young.

“And also to memorialize the struggle.”

The $500,000 dollar grant was awarded to the group by the United States Department of the Interior.