Michael’s Damage to Alabama Agriculture

by Tim Lennox

Alabama Extension service officials have calculated the cost of Hurricane Michael on Alabama Agriculture…..and it includes some large numbers.

“Direct agricultural losses total $204 million alone,” said Paul Brown, Extension’s storm response leader. “But when you consider associated impacts on agricultural suppliers and the absence of household spending, the total damage done by Michael to Alabama’s agriculture industry and communities reaches $307 million.”

Brown says that number includes $ 163 Million in Cotton losses, $53 Million in timber and pine straw losses, and $36 Million in livestock loss. In addition, he says the storm took a bite out of employment:

“Our analysis shows it could mean as many as 2,500 jobs lost or affected in the Wiregrass economy,” he said of this southeast Alabama region known as the Wiregrass. “The job impact occurs through decreased agricultural activity in the region and the downstream effects through the supply chain and on main street.