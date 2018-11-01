Montgomery Group Helps Aging Citizens Prepare for “Golden Years”

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery group is educating residents on how to prepare for their golden years.

The first-ever Sage Legacy Counsel’s Successful Aging Boot Camp took place today at Archibald Senior Center. Attendees received information on many areas of the aging process, including how to plan long term living expenses, asset protection, Wills and beneficiaries, and medicaid.

There were also open floor discussions with organizers and experts who specialize in assisted living.

These events costs $10 to RSVP but Grubbs offers free workshops and conducts Q&A sessions every other Monday from 12pm to 1pm on her Facebook page.

To RSVP for upcoming events, you can call their office at 334-649-4911 or email office@sagelegacy.com

Once you RSVP you will be added to their mailing list and you will receive updates on the event you signed up for along with information on all other upcoming events.

The next event is scheduled for November 14.