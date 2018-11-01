Sanitation Dept. Consolidates 2 Saturday Trash Pick-Up Points

by Jalea Brooks

If you use Montgomery’s Saturday bulk trash- pick up service, some changes are taking effect this week.

The Department of Sanitation has consolidated its Saturday pick-up points at Danelly Elementary School on Carter Hill Road and Peter Crump Elementary on Woodley Road.

If you’ve been dropping off your trash at either of those sites you’ll now take your trash to a site at the the old Montgomery mall, now called The One Center.

This service is offered on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 am until 3:30 pm.

You can dispose of large items that may not fit in your trash can like tree limbs, yard debris, furniture and even appliances. Hazardous or Toxic waste will not be accepted.

The city recently scaled back on its’ sanitation services, reducing trash pick up to just once a week to save money, outlined in a proposed the fiscal year 2019 budget. Officials say that change is unrelated to the changes in Saturday drop-off points.