Slow Clearing & Cooler

by Shane Butler

A cold front will make its way through our area overnight into early Friday. This will push the rain mainly east of us and usher in cool dry air for a noticeable change in our weather. Temps may struggle to reach 60 degrees Friday afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn and linger through most of your Friday. We expect improving conditions over the upcoming weekend. High pressure builds over the deep south leading to sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures. Lower to mid 70s will be possible both days. Morning will start out chilly in the 40s but this cool spell doesn’t last long. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us early next week. Another round of showers and t-storms moves our way late Monday into Tuesday. Once again, we may be facing some strong to severe storms moving through here. In the mean time, it looks like some decent weather for you outdoor plans this weekend.