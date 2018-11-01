Write-In Candidate

by Tim Lennox

Voters in Tuesday’s election will have dozens of candidates to choose from on the general election ballot….or they can write in a name that is not on the ballot,

That’s what a Prattville man, Jon Davoe, hopes they’ll do in the race for Alabama of Representatives district 77. But he also wants the voters to write in his name as follows “devore—walking john da’voe malone jones. They’ll have to write that in the spot on the ballot for house district 77. What will his issues be if he’s elected?

He says he would support legislation requiring probate judges to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, and allowing a referendum legalizing recreational marijuana and electronic bingo, with the proceeds going to education.

“I would support a statewide referendum to let the people in the state of Alabama vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana and the legalization of recreational electronic bingo.”

This is not Devoe’s first election effort..he also ran for mayor and city council in Prattville as well as the last Montgomery mayor’s race.