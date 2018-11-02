2,500 Agriculture Jobs At-Risk Due to Hurricane Michael Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new assessment says about 2,500 agriculture jobs in southeastern Alabama could be affected by damage from Hurricane Michael.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System says the storm caused more than $300 million in losses last month. That includes $204 million in crop losses plus millions more in losses to supplies and household spending.

Paul Brown is heading hurricane response for the agency and says as many as 2,500 jobs could be lost or affected in the region.

Brown says hard-hit Houston County alone could lose more than 1,200 jobs. Located in extreme southeast Alabama, the county suffered more damage than any other in the state from Michael.

Geneva County was the second-worst county with total damages at more than $62 million and a possible loss of 500 jobs.

