Clouds Depart Late Today; Sunshine To Start The Weekend

by Ben Lang

The rain is gone from central and south Alabama, but the clouds haven’t left yet. The cold front is now through the area, and we’re feeling breezy winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t expect much of a warmup through mid-afternoon. High temperatures top out near 60°. Expect a cool evening for Friday night football, with lows tonight dropping to the low 40s.

It’ll be chilly for our superhero 5k first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be in the mid 40s when the race begins at 8 AM. The afternoon looks very nice, with highs in the 60s to around 70° under a sunny sky. Saturday night/Sunday morning will be cool with lows in the mid 40s. Expect an increase in cloudcover and a chance to see rain late Sunday.

Expect rain and storms Monday through Tuesday next week. High temperatures reach the 70s both days. Wednesday looks dry and sunny with highs in the low 70s. Yet another chance for rain returns late next week. We should stay warm through all of next week with highs forecast to reach the 70s each day. Low temps looks fairly mild, in the 40s and 50s.