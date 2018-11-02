Gov. Ivey Awards Grant to Alex City to Help with Industry Expansion and Create Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

A $300,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will provide the framework for an Alexander City automobile supplier to expand and create 100 new jobs.

C & J Tech plans a $5 million expansion of its 250,000-square-foot facility which currently employs about 300 people. The company, which produces plastic molding for automobiles built by Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Honda and others, began operation in a former Russell Corp. plant seven years ago.

“The expansion of C & J Tech is clear evidence that Alabama continues to make tremendous strides in automobile manufacturing industry,” Ivey said. “I commend company and local officials for this expansion, and my hat is off to the men and women in the area’s workforce who continue to turn out quality products.”

The Community Development Block Grant will help the city relocate water and sewer lines that are beneath the company’s parking area where the 75,000-square-foot expansion will be built. Alexander City is providing $248,000 in local funds for the relocation project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Governor Ivey has a strong commitment to creating new jobs and helping Alabama’s industries grow and thrive,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Governor Ivey in assisting with the infrastructure needed for this expansion, creating new job opportunities for more Alabamians.”

Ivey notified Mayor Jim Nabors that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.