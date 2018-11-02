More Storms Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Our weather pattern is going to be quite active during the next eight days. It starts out chilly but warms nicely under lots of sunshine Saturday. Moisture will return to the area and we can’t rule out a few showers late Sunday afternoon. Winds will be southerly so temps will warm a bit more into the mid 70s for highs. A stormy weather setup is taking shape Monday into Tuesday. Another strong cold front will make its way into the deep south. Strong to severe storms and even tornadoes will be possible Tuesday. We’re in between systems Wednesday and that’s going to allow for sunshine and mild conditions. We face another round of showers and storms Thursday into Friday. Once this system is out of the way, sunny and cooler conditions return just in time for that weekend. Have an awesome weekend!