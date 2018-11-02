Much Cooler Friday, Wonderful Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger most of the day, temperatures will be much cooler, and there could be a few pockets of scattered light rain, especially early in the day. Most communities will hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s all day Friday and with a cool north breeze, it will be feeling much cooler. The sky will begin to clear in the west during the early evening hours and eventually work its way eastward by the late night hours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting a delightful weekend ahead with sunny days and clear chilly nights. The high Saturday will be near 70°, followed by mid 70s Sunday. Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Great weather for the high school games across the state tonight; look for a clearing sky with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff, into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will host Texas A&M Saturday (11:00a CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 64 degrees at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the second half.

Alabama is on the road to take on LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night (7:00p CT kickoff)… it will be a perfect night for football with a clear sky and temperatures falling through the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers look to return Monday now, and then more widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday with our next storm system and cold front. We will mention a good chance of strong storms, and we could very well be looking at a severe weather threat, but still way too early for any specifics. Beyond Tuesday drier air looks to return for the latter half of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan