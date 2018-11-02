Selma Man and Two Juveniles Charged in Homicide

by George McDonald

An adult and two juveniles are behind bars tonight — charged in the death of a Selma man.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says 20 year old Kachavias Jones — a 17 year old juvenile — and a 16 year old juvenile — all of Selma — were arraigned in court Wednesday.

Jackson says the trio plotted to kill 25 year old Marchel Woods. He says Woods was shot about a week ago — then his body was burned.

“They used gasoline to set the body on fire,” said Jackson.

“I mean it was a grisly situation, horrible crime for the victim’s family to know about this. Of course, it’s just a tragic situation.”

Jackson says the two juveniles will have preliminary hearings on December 4th.

He says a preliminary hearing for Jones has been set for December 19th.