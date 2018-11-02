Three Selma Officers Arrested

by Tim Lennox

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office says the officers, Sgt. Jeffery Hardy, 45, Sgt, Kendall Thomas, 38, and Lt. Tory Neely, 48, are charged with:

“knowingly falsifying, concealing or covering up material or making a false or fraudulent statement in a matter under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, a violation of Code of Alabama §36-15-62.1 The crime is a class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years.”

They face sentences of between one and ten years in prison if they are convicted.

At a news conference, lawyer Julian McPhillips said his three officer/clients have not been provided any details about the charges against them:

“I mean I don’t know why they won’t tell these three guys… what are they scared of? We have no idea but we just think the Justice system especially out of the state attorney generals office and apparently the mayors office of Selma is just way out of whack and we’re just gonna stand up to it and fight it with every ounce we have.”

