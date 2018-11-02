Troy Trojans Prepare to Take on Louisiana-Lafayette at Homecoming

by Danielle Wallace

After a month on the road, the Troy Trojans will be back at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday to take on Louisiana-Lafayette for homecoming and a win is on everyone’s mind.

“You saw on national tv what we were able to do against South Alabama bringing the belt back so these next four games are going to be critical for us to be able to hopefully play in the first annual sunbelt conference championship,” says Brent Jones, Deputy Director of Athletics.

The Trojans are are 6 – 2 for the season and 4- 0 in the Sunbelt Conference.

“We’re leading the conference in attendance and as well as leading them in actually in on the field too and so coach brown as well as entire team has everybody going,” says Jones.

This year’s theme for homecoming “Trojans Unite” is encouraging everyone to pack the stadium.

“Coach Brown has been a fanatic at how great our students are year end and year out game in and game out that’s how much our students mean to us they are the backbone of what we do, our alummi faculty and staff everybody’s part it,” says Jones.

University officials say the exciting momentum from homecoming week, is the perfect way get everyone out for homecoming weekend.

“All sorts of people from all over and that new north end zone and the kind of thrill we get from having everyone surrounding the field and we’re just hoping that all of that energy translates to a victory for our Trojans,” says Maj. General Walter Given, Senior Vice Chancellor at Troy.

“We’re on the hunt for the conference championship and we’d really love to close out the season in grand fashion and maybe even host the first conference championship right here in Troy,” says Givhan.

Before Saturday’s game, Troy’s homecoming parade starts at 10 am in downtown Troy. The game kicks off at 2:30 tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Stadium.